Iran, Oman discuss mutual ties, regional, intl. developments

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest regional and international developments as well as following up the agreements concluded between officials of the two countries in the recent visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Oman.

Referring to the longstanding political trust between the two countries of Iran and Oman, Bagheri Kani emphasized that political will of Tehran and Muscat has focused on expanding and deepening sustainable economic cooperation.

Omani foreign minister, for his turn, stressed the need to implement agreements made between the two countries during the recent visit of Iranian President to Oman.

