Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in an interview with the Indian portal Wion stated the country's desire to become an observer of the group.

In response to a question about BRICS, Mirzoyan noted Armenia's participation in the events of this association, as well as in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, according to TV BRICS.



According to the official, Armenia hopes to assess what opportunities for cooperation and development this format can provide for the region.



MNA