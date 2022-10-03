Iran, Oman strengthen bilateral military coop.

According to the "Time of Oman" Website, the Joint Military Committee of Oman and Iran held its 17th annual meeting in the capital of Oman on Monday.

During the three-day meeting, the Omani side is headed by Brigadier Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Manthari, Assistant Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) for Operations and Planning, Head of the Omani side in the joint committee, while the Iranian delegation was headed by Brigadier Mohammed Ahadi.

The meeting touched on several matters on the agenda which aim to enhance cooperation in military fields and boost the committee’s activities.

Oman has amicable and friendly relations with Iran in various fields. Not long ago, Iran and Oman held an exercise in the waters of the region, during which, vessels and ships of the navies of Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran carried out search and rescue operations in Iranian waters with the support of the air forces of the two countries.

The Omani army said that the purpose of this exercise is to obtain military experience with different countries and increase the efficiency of its forces.

Vessels from Iran's army and Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) also took part in the joint military exercise.

MA/FNA14010711000727/PR