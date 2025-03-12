US sanctions Sweden-based org. for alleged links to Iran

In a statement on Wednesday, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned the Foxtrot Network, a transnational criminal organization (TCO) primarily based in Sweden that for carrying out attacks on Zionists in Europe, along with its fugitive leader Rawa Majid.

"In January 2024, the Foxtrot Network orchestrated an attack on the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, on behalf of the Government of Iran," said the statement.

Donald Trump pulled his country out of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal unilaterally in May 2018 and reasserted his futile Maximum Pressure Campaign against Tehran when he returned to the White House earlier this year. Iran has said it will not negotiate under pressure. Washington has admitted that its call for talks is aimed at depriving Iran of its peaceful nuclear program and its defensive missiles.

MNA