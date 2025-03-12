Americans hold protests daily against Trump, Musk

The nation's seventh largest metropolitan area is bearing the greatest impact of Trump's moves, and residents of Washington DC don't have many options for help, as they are not allowed any representation inside Congress Press TV reported.

In Washington DC, almost 45% of all workers are employed by the federal government, and 20% of the entire Federal workforce is located in the DC metropolitan area.

Protests against DOGE specifically are occurring almost every other day. Trump has succeeded in finding someone almost as controversial as he is in Elon Musk, who has become a major target of Democratic Party rage.

Trump's plan to flood the zone with an overwhelming number of moves has succeeded in paralyzing the Democratic Party, whose lack of a cohesive response has led to their lowest approval ratings in decades.

The nation's financial markets have seen their worst days since the COVID-19 pandemic, while stagflation, a combination of recession and inflation, appears like a certainty in the near future as Trump's second term continues to shock and divide.

MNA