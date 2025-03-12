Iran learn fate at AVC Men, Women Volleyball Champion League

The event will be the first edition of the newly-rebranded AVC Men's and Women's Volleyball Champions League, Tehran Times reported.

The men’s competition is scheduled to be held from 11 to 18 May in Japan.

Pools:

Pool A: Suntory Sunbirds Osaka (Japan), Queensland Pirates (Ausrtalia), FK Aktobe (Kazakhstan)

Pool B: Osaka Bluteon (Japan), Shanghai Bright (China), Cignal HD Spikers (Philippines)

Pool C: Champions of Iran, Taichung Bank (Chinese Taipei), Nakhon Ratchasima QminC (Thailand)

Pool D: Al Rayyan (Qatar), Sport Center (Vietnam), champions of Bahrain

The women’s competition is scheduled to be held in the Philippines from 20 to 27 April.

Pools:

Pool A: Creamline (Philippines), Zhetysu (Kazakhstan), Al Naser Club (Jordan)

Pool B: Petro Gazz (Philippines), Taipower (Chinese Taipei), Hip Hing (Hong Kong)

Pool C: Baic Motor (China), VTV Binh Dien Long An (Vietnam), champions of Iran

Pool D: Nakhon Ratchasima QminC (Thailand), PLDT High Speed Hitters (Philippines), Australia Queensland Pirates (Australia)

MNA