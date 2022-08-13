Strategic coop. between Iran-Iraq armed forces necessary

He made the remarks in his meeting with the President of Iraqi Defense University for Higher Military Studies Staff Lt. Gen. Saad Mizher Mohsen Al-Alaq in Tehran on Saturday.

During the meeting, Brigadier General Ahmadi Moghaddam said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between Iranian and Iraqi National Defense universities in line with strengthening bilateral cooperation in relevant fields.

The security between the two countries of Iran and Iraq are intertwined, he said, adding that the presence of foreign forces in the region and spread of ISIL terrorists have created many problems for neighboring Iraq, so that this issue can also create serious problem for Iran and cooperation of armed forces of the two countries is essential.

President of Iraqi Defense University for Higher Military Studies, for his part, said that people of the two countries of Iran and Iraq have established very close and amicable relations with each other for a long time.

Staff Lt. Gen. Saad Mizher Mohsen Al-Alaq pointed to signing and sealing a Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries of Iran and Iraq in order to take advantage of experiences of the two sides within the framework of joint cooperation and also to expand bilateral cooperation on pertinent issues.

The two countries of Iran and Iraq have established very close cooperation in various fields including fighting against ISIL terrorist groups, he added.

