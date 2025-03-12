IRISL reports record high in TEU activity

The IRISL said on Tuesday that it had handled 100,000 more TEUs this calendar year, allowing it to significantly boost its annual TEU handling record.

The company said the rise in TEU handling had come despite the continued pressure of US sanctions on Iran’s economy and its trade relations with the rest of the world, Press TV reported.

It said there has been a major rise in TEU activity in Chabahar, which is Iran’s only ocean port on the Sea of Oman, adding that TEU volume in the port would reach nearly 100,000 units at the end of the current calendar year in late March.

The IRISL said TEU volume in Chabahar is expected to rise by 50% in the next calendar year, adding that the shipping company has also expanded its activity in major regional and international ports, including in Russia and in countries that are members of the Commonwealth of Independent States bloc in the Eurasia region.

Iran has seen a major rise in its maritime trade in recent years amid efforts by the country to diversify its economy away from crude oil exports.

Ports in the south and north of Iran have also reported increased loading and unloading activity as regional and international customers have become increasingly inclined to use cargo transit routes that pass through the country.

Figures released last month by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization showed that the total loading and unloading of TEUs in Iranian ports had increased by 12% year on year in the 11 months to late February to reach nearly 2.843 million units.

MNA