Leader pardons large number of convicts on Ghadir, Eid Adha

On the occasions of Eid Al-Adha and Eid al-Ghadir, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has agreed to pardon or commute the sentences of as many as 2272 of those convicted by the public and Revolutionary courts, the judicial organization of the Armed Forces as well as the courts related to government's personnel.

The list of the convicts had been sent to the Leader by the Judiciary head Mohseni Ejei and the Leader agreed with pardoning or reducing their sentences in accordance with the constitution.

KI