Felicitations on Eid al-Ghadir

Shia Muslims worldwide are celebrating Eid al-Ghadir today.

Eid al-Ghadir comes eight days after another great festivity, called Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice – an important festival on the Islamic calendar that marks the climax of the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca and Medina.

Ghadir and Eid al-Adha can be considered auspicious holidays for Muslims. The days between the two occasions have been named Imamate and Wilaya Days which are celebrated nationwide in Iran.

According to Shia belief, the Ghadir event is so significant that Prophet Muhammed’s prophecy would remain unfulfilled if he didn’t achieve his mission to announce Imam Ali as his successor.

This has been considered by Shia Muslims to be the beginning of Imamate and the perfection of the faith of Islam.

Imamat is the Shia Islam doctrine of the religious, spiritual, and political leadership of the Islamic Ummah.

When, following an order from God, the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) appointed his cousin and son-in-law Ali (AS) as "Imam" after himself.

That event took place in the Prophet's (PBUH) Farewell Hajj, in 10/632 in a place called Ghadir Khumm, situated in the western part of the Arabian Peninsula.

It refers to a historical event commemorated by Shia Muslims when Prophet Muhammed who was returning to Medina from the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca stopped the accompanying crowd to say that Allah had set his final mission to tell them that Imam Ali (PBUH) was chosen to be his successor.

In fact, the Prophet invited people to the holy religion of Islam in Mecca, but He initiated the Islamic government in Medina; so, the migration is being translated into the start of the Islamic government.

Mehr News Agency staff and management felicitate all Muslims on this auspicious occasion.