Leader pardons convicts on Eid al-Mab’ath

On the occasion of Eid al-Mab’ath, the celebration of the divine appointment of the Holy Prophet of Islam, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei agreed with pardoning or reducing the sentences of 741 convicts.

The list of the convicts had been proposed to the Leader to receive his approval by the Judiciary chief after their cases had been reviewed by a special judicial committee in accordance with Article 110 of the Iranian Constitution.

RHM/FNA14001211000764