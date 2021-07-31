Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 2,825 convicts

The 2,825 prisoners had been sentenced in public counts, Revolutionary courts as well as armed forces courts, according to a statement by the public relations department of the office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday.

The convicts received the pardons and the commuted sentences after the newly appointed head of the Judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei had sent their list to the Leader.

Ayatollah Khamenei agreed with Mohseni Ejei's proposal in accordance with Clause 11 of Article 110 of the Constitution.

KI/IRN84421730