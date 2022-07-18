Eid Al-Ghadir celebrated in different countries across region

Alongside Iran, the Shia Muslims in different countries in the region celebrated Eid Al-Ghadir, which marks the day when the Prophet of Islam appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUM) as his successor and Muslims’ next leader.

Muslims in Yemen held a massive rally on Sunday in the capital Sana'a to mark the religious occasion.

Iraqis also prepared themselves for celebrating the great day of Eid Ghadir Khum. The heads of the Iraqi tribes hope that the great Eid of Ghadir Khum will become a symbol of the unity of Shiites and Sunnis and other Muslims of Iraq and the world. The sacred shrines of Iraq were prepared and decorated for the celebration of Eid al-Ghadir.

The holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of Shia, was decorated with flowers on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir.

In Karbala, on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir, the shrines of Imam Hussain (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS) were decorated with flowers in addition to hanging decorative banners in the name of the first Shiite Imam. In Kadhmayn and Samarra, the shrines of two Shia Imams (peace be upon them) were decorated with flowers on the auspicious day

According to local Iraqi media, the governorates of Najaf, Karbala, Basra, Dhi Qar, Diwaniyeh, Maysan, Wasit, Diyala, Babil and Muthanna announced the official closure of the government offices of these provinces located in the south and center of Iraq on the day of Ghadir Kham Eid.

Also in Pakistan, a large gathering of people was held in the city of Lahore, the capital of Punjab state, with the participation of Iranian personalities and Pakistani political and religious figures, and it worth noting that "Abouzar Ruhi", the singer of the popular hymn epic song "Salam Farmandeh" "Hello Commander", which has become very popular in both Iran and other countries in the region, was also present in the Lahure event. The participants in the ceremony showed unity and solidarity among the Muslims as brothers and sisters to defend Islamic values and confront the conspiracy to divide them.

The people of Turkey like other Muslims in the world celebrated Eid-Al-Ghadir, which marks the day when the Prophet of Islam appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUM) -- the first Shia Imam as his successor and Muslims’ next leader.

The Turkish people in Hatay province celeberated the Eid-Al-Ghadir, which marks the day when the Prophet of Islam appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUM) -- the first Shia Imam as his successor and Muslims’ next leader.

On the occassion, Hatay people usually cook special food called "Hirisi", which was made by mixing the sacrificial meat with wheat and cooking it in large cauldrons and distribute the food among the people of their neighborhood, especially the low-income families.

They went to holy sites and light up and burn frankincense there and pray there yesterday, according to Heber Turk.

On the occasion of the Eid Al-Gadir, many tradesmen and shopkeepers in the city did not open their workplaces and joined the celebrations.

Also ‎in Diyarbakir in the east celeberated the Eid-Al-Ghadir by distrbuting assistance "Ihsan".

MNA/5541163