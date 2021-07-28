Judiciary pardons, reduces sentences of 2019 unrest convicts

The Iranian Judiciary said in a statement on Wednesday that the convicts received reduced jail sentences or are freed on bail after the new Judiciary head Mohseni-Eje'i recently held meetings with the families of those convicts.

The statement also said that prior to this, on a number of different other religious occasions, as many as 100 convicts who had been charged on acting against the country's security were pardoned or received commuted sentences after the Judiciary shortlisted them and sent their list to the Leader of the Islamic revolution.

It also said that among the 100 convicts that were pardoned or received commuted sentences, there were some who had been detained in the late 2019 riots.

The Judiciary also noted that the pardons and commuted sentences took place in accordance with legal procedures, adding that the detainees who have not been convicted yet are not included among the reduced jail sentences or pardons.

