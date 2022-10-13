  1. Iran
Oct 13, 2022, 12:31 PM

Leader agrees to pardon 1862 convicts on Prophet birth anniv.

Leader agrees to pardon 1862 convicts on Prophet birth anniv.

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to pardon or reduce the sentences of as many as 1862 convicts on the occasion of Prophet Mohammad and Imam Sadiq's birthdays anniversaries.

 Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei has pardoned or commuted the sentences of a number of Iranian convicts on the occasion of Prophet Mohammad and Imam Sadiq's birthdays anniversary.

The list of the convicts had been sent to the Leader by the Judiciary head Mohseni Ejei and the Leader agreed with pardoning or reducing their sentences in accordance with the constitution.

The prisoners were convicted by the public and Revolutionary courts, the judicial organization of the Armed Forces as well as the courts related to government personnel.

MNA

News Code 192408
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192408/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News