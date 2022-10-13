Leader agrees to pardon 1862 convicts on Prophet birth anniv.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei has pardoned or commuted the sentences of a number of Iranian convicts on the occasion of Prophet Mohammad and Imam Sadiq's birthdays anniversary.

The list of the convicts had been sent to the Leader by the Judiciary head Mohseni Ejei and the Leader agreed with pardoning or reducing their sentences in accordance with the constitution.

The prisoners were convicted by the public and Revolutionary courts, the judicial organization of the Armed Forces as well as the courts related to government personnel.

MNA