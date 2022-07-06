Iran energy minister arrives in Baku for bilateral talks

Upon his arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport on Wed., he was welcomed by high-ranking officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Enhancing cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan in the fields of water and electricity as well as pursuing agreements approved during visit of presidents of the two countries has been cited as the main aim behind the visit.

In his visit to Baku, Ali Akbar Mehrabian is scheduled to meet and hold talks with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov.

About six years ago, Iranian parliament approved agreement on cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan on construction and use of Khoda Afarin and Qiz Qalasi dams.

