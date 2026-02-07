Tehran, Washington agree to continue talks

The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on X regarding the outcome of the Friday negotiations that Iran and the United States reached an understanding to make a decision regarding the next round of talks in consultation with their capitals.

"The Iran-US negotiations in Muscat concluded with an understanding between the parties to continue the talks. The parties, while explaining their views and demands, reached an understanding to make a decision regarding the next round of talks in consultation with their capitals," the senior Iranian diplomat wrote.

Tehran and Washington resumed nuclear negotiations in Oman on Friday. The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who headed the Iranian delegation in the nuclear talks with the US, said that the talks were a good beginning, adding that the continuation of them depends on the consultations in the capitals.

Commenting on the negotiations, US President Donald Trump said the United States had “very good talks” on Iran and Tehran and Washington will hold the second round of talks next week.

