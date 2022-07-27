Iran, Turkey agree to set up cmte. for pursue water problem

Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian made the remarks on the sidelines of the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday and stated, “In the course of the recent visit of Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan and the high-ranking delegation of the country to Iran, officials of the two countries held comprehensive talks in the field of resolving water problems."

Iranian and Turkish presidents agreed to set up a joint committee in line with settling water shortage problems facing the country, Mehrabian restated.

During the meeting held in this regard, Iran expressed its major concern over Turkey’s measures taken in building dam in the upstream part, he added.

In this regard, the Iranian Minister of Energy and the Turkish Minister of Agriculture were mandated to set up a joint committee to resolve the water shortage problem, he added.

He then pointed to the cooperation of Iran with its neighbors in the field of energy and stated that Iran has established very good interaction with neighboring countries including the Republic of Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Armenia.

MA/5548628