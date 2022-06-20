Iran, Pakistan discuss expansion of electricity coopration

Referring to the meeting of Iranian and Pakistani ministers, Pakistan's Ministry of Energy said that the meeting will pave the way for the expansion of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, and it will be the beginning of a new chapter in energy cooperation between the two neighbors.

The ministry quoted the Pakistani minister as saying that he has discussed the supply of electricity needed by Balochistan province, including the port of Gwadar with his Iranian counterpart.

The path has been paved for Tehran and Islamabad to improve their relations, the Pakistani minister also said, appreciating Iran's cooperation and constructive vision toward Pakistan.

"I exchanged views with my Iranian counterpart on short- and long-term energy production projects," Dastagir Khan said, and vowed that the people of Balochistan and the port of Gwadar would receive good news.

Earlier on Sunday, the Iranian energy minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian and the Pakistani envoy to Tehran welcomed Khurram Dastagir Khan upon his arrival at Imam Khomeini airport.

His visit comes after the visit of Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Iran last week.

Zardari met and held talks with Iranian officials, including his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

RHM/IRN84794808