Trump reacts to Iran-US talks in Oman

US President Donald Trump said the United States had “very good talks” on Iran, claiming that the Iranians want to make a deal “very badly.”

“We likewise, had very good talks on Iran. Iran looks like it wants to make a deal very badly. We have to see what that deal is. But I think Iran looks like they want to make a deal very badly,” the president claimed aboard Air Force One on Friday, CNN reported.

“We have a big armada, and we have a big fleet heading in that direction, gonna be there pretty soon. So we’ll see how that works out,” the president added.

The president also told reporters that more talks on Iran will be held next week.

“We’re going to meet again early next week, and they want to make a deal, Iran, as they should want to make a deal. They know the consequences if they don’t. They don’t make a deal, the consequences are very steep,” the president claimed.

Tehran and Washington resumed nuclear negotiations in Oman on Friday. The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who headed the Iranian delegation in the nuclear talks with the US, said that the talks were a good beginning, adding that the continuation of them depends on the consultations in the capitals.

MNA