Iran-Qatar trade volume up by 34%

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al-Thani, Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry made the remarks at the eighth meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation held between Iran and Qatar.

Constructive ties between the two countries are positively seen in the level of trade relations, he noted.

An Iranian delegation headed by energy minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian attended the eighth meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation between Iran and Qatar in Doha on Monday.

At the end of the joint commission meeting, Iran and Qatar inked a memorandum of understanding. The MoU is in the fields of transit, transportation, industry and trade, energy, customs, free zones, tourism, cultural heritage, agriculture, sports, etc.

