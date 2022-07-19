Iran, Iraq sign first long-term electricity contract

According to international reports, Iran has the largest electricity production and distribution capacity among West Asian countries, said the Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian.

Referring to Iran's superiority in the field of electricity among West Asian countries, he stressed the importance of expansion of energy diplomacy based on electricity with other neighboring countries in order to resolve the neighboring countries’ problems in this matter.

He further said that signing long-term strategic electricity contracts play an important role in the government's dynamic regional diplomacy, which has brought brilliant results for the country.

In this regard, Iran has recently prepared the ground for the first long-term cooperation in the electricity sector with Iraq, he noted, adding that the two countries have signed an important and strategic contract in the electricity field.

There have been many areas of cooperation between Iran and Iraq among which the contracts for the construction and development of power plants and the maintenance of existing electricity production units can be mentioned, Mehrabian said.

AY/FNA14010428000067