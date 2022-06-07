Iran ready to coop. with Tajikistan in new technologies: min.

Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian, who is the chairman of Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, met with Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Serajeddin Mehrettin in Dushanbe on Tuesday evening.

During the meeting, he stated that Iran is ready to boost cooperation with Tajikistan in the field of modern technologies.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized successful organizing of the International Water Conference for Sustainable Development held with the participation of representatives from more than 100 countries and emphasized the agreements reached during Tajik President's visit to Tehran as a basis for developing trade relations between the two countries.

In addition, the two sides stressed the need to activate private sectors of Iran and Tajikistan to further boost bilateral trade and economic relations.

While emphasizing the importance of very close relationship as emphasized in meeting of Tajik president with Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the two sides stressed the need to make optimal use of the capacity of Joint Economic Cooperation Commission of the two countries in various fields.

