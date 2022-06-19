  1. Economy
Jun 19, 2022, 2:30 PM

Pakistani energy min. arrives in Tehran for bilateral talks

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – Pakistani energy minister Khurram Dastagir Khan arrived in Tehran Sunday to hold talks with Iranian officials on the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

The Iranian energy minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian and the Pakistani envoy to Tehran welcomed Khurram Dastagir Khan upon his arrival at Imam Khomeini airport.

The Pakistani minister is set to discuss increasing cooperation between his country and Iran in the field of energy.

He will also discuss the plan of transferring electricity from Iran to Pakistan's Balochistan, which the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan has previously stated that Iran's ready to do so.

His visit comes after the visit of Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Iran last week.

Zardari met and held talks with Iranian officials, including his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

