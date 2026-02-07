ISIL claims responsibility for deadly attack in Pakistan

Reuters reported that the Daesh (ISIL) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist and bloody attack on a Shia mosque and Hussainiya in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, sources affiliated with Pakistan’s police confirmed that an explosion had occurred at a Shia mosque in Islamabad.

According to police authorities in the Pakistani capital, the attack has so far resulted in the martyrdom of 31 people and injuries to 169 others.

Pakistani media reported that the terrorist explosion took place at the Khadijatul Kubra Mosque and Hussainiya, located in the Tarlai area of Islamabad.

