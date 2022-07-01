West brought up PMD issue again in recent Doha talks: AEOI

Speaking in a ceremony held in the central Iranian city of Esfahan to commemorate Martyr Beheshti on Thursday, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that "The terrible thing we face today in nuclear energy has its roots in the Hypocrites (terrorist MkO organization) and their propaganda. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also has a procedure that it should review whenever any news arrives."

The head of AEOI wished success for the strong argument for the Iranian nuclear negotiating team in the lifting of sanctions talks and said that "About 20 years ago, Iran was forced to relinquish its inalienable rights and allow the IAEA's monitoring to intensify and go beyond what was necessary in order to build trust."

"But in the recent period of negotiations, Israel has claimed to have stolen documents from Iran, and every time it reveals one of them; This is while 16 IAEA's reports have verified that Iran has no [secret] nuclear activities," Eslami further noted.

The AEOI also pointed out that there must be reasons for any claim to be investigated, and added, "Each time, a point in Iran such as Lavizan, south of Tehran, and the Parchin region was introduced to the IAEA as the center of Iran's nuclear activity, eventually leading to 'nuclear negotiations.' So far, many leaders in different eras, such as Hassan Rouhani, Ali Larijani, Saeed Jalili, and Mohammad Javad Zarif, have been the secretary of national security, who negotiated for 20 years and eventually became a contract document named the JCPOA."

Eslamic further pointed out that while in the JCPOA, the Possible Military Dimensions (PMDs) were resolved in a detailed form with an annex, "In recent negotiations, the same case, the PMDs, whose case has already been closed were brought up again.

The AEOI head also underlined, "The fact of the matter for what basically the JCPOA was born cannot be revived again, because all these cases have already been concluded. We hope that the negotiating team, with strong arguments, will get rid of this evil and that the country will take strong steps towards progress and development."

