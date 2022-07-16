  1. Politics
Jul 16, 2022, 6:25 PM

Iran FM updates list of US officials backing terrorist MKO

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has updated the list of American officials and individuals who support the Monafeghin Terrorist Group (MKO).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in accordance with the Law on Countering Violations of the Human Rights and Adventurous and Terrorist Acts of the United States in the Region, in particular Article 4 of the Law, designates the following American individuals and officials for their deliberate support of the Monafeghin terrorist group (so-called MKO) through participation in the terrorist group's gathering, acknowledging their terrorist acts and causes as well as providing political and propaganda support to the group.

Throughout the recent decades, the Monafeghin terrorist group by organizing and perpetrating countless terrorist acts, have martyred more than 17000 innocent civilians, in particular women and children. Despite the terrorist nature and atrocious terrorist acts of Monafeghin as well as its violent terrorist and military activities, the United States government continues to support this terrorist group and has maintained its double standards and hypocrisy in this regard.

The Islamic Republic of Iran recalling the international obligations in desisting and refraining from, among others, facilitating and encouraging terrorist acts, reiterates that the policy and practice of the United States government in supporting the Monafeghin terrorist group is in violation of the abovementioned obligation and constitutes internationally wrongful acts entailing the international responsibility of the said government.

In the light of the above and considering the provisions of the Law on Countering Violations of the Human Rights and Adventurous and Terrorist Acts of the United States in the Region, all relevant national authorities will take appropriate measures for effective implementation of the sanctions stipulated in the Act.

Updating Designations regarding American Officials and Individuals Supporting the Monafeghin Terrorist Group:

  1.Mike Pompeo
 2.Robert Torricelli
 3.Rudy Giuliani
 4.Joseph Isadore "Joe" Lieberman
 5.Robert Joseph
 6.Michael Mukasey
 7.Louis Freeh)
     8.John Robert Bolton
 9.Marc Ginsberg
 10. John M." Jack" Keane
 11.Charles F. Wald
 12.Nathan A. Sales
 13.Lincoln Bloomfield
 14.Mary Landrieu
 15.Frances Townsend
 16.Gen. James T. Conway
 17.Deborah Lee James
 18.Gary Faye Locke
 19.Patrick Kennedy
 20- Linda Chavez
 21.Mitchell Reiss
 22.Joe Donnelly
 23.Bill Ritter, Jr
 24.Steve Bullock
 25.Philip Noman " Phil Bredesen
 26.Timothy M. Boras
 27.Theresa Payton
 28.Donna Lease Brazile
 29.James Logan Jones Junior
 30.Pete Sessions
 31.Raul Ruiz
 32.Nicole Malliotakis
 33.Mario Diaz Balart
 34.Angie Craig
 35.Brad Schneider
 36.Thomas Earl "Tom" Emmer
 37.French Hill
 38.Sheila Jackson-Lee
 39.Brian Fitzpatrick
 40.Judy Chu
 41.Scott Perry
 42.Donald John Bacon
 43.Gwus Michael Bilirakis
 44.Kelly A. Ayotte
 45.Hakeem Jeffries
 46.Kevin McCarthy
 47.Brad Sherman
 48.Joe Wilson
 49.Dean Philips
 50.Cory Booker
 51.Roy Blunt
 52.Maggie Hassan
 53. Joni Ernst
 54. John Boozman
 55.Doug Jones
 56.Ted Cruz
 57.John Cornyn
 58.Thom Tillis
 59.Rick Scott
 60.Robert " Bob" Menendez
 61.Jeanne Shaheen

MNA/MFA
 

News Code 189137
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189137/

