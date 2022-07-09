Iran escalates enrichment with IR6 machines at Fordow: report

The International Energy Atomic Agnecy (IAEA) said in a report on Saturday claimed by Reuters that Iran has escalated its uranium enrichment further with the use of advanced machines at its underground Fordow plant in a setup that can more easily change between enrichment levels.

The use of these so-called modified centrifuges means Iran could switch more quickly and easily to enriching to higher purity levels.

"On 7 July 2022, Iran informed the Agency that, on the same day, it had begun feeding the aforementioned cascade with UF6 enriched up to 5% U-235," the confidential report to IAEA member states said.

Iran is already enriching to up to 60% elsewhere, well above the up to 20% it produced before its 2015 deal with major powers that capped its enrichment level at 3.67%.

Since the illegitimate and unilateral US withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018, Tehran has taken steps away from deal as the remedial measures and has said it will reverse course and will return to full compliance with the JCPOA once the sanctions are fully lifted.

The Vienna talks between the Iranian delegation and the delegations of the P4 + 1 (Britain, France, Russia, China, and Germany) with the indirect involvement of the United States, which is not a JCPOA participant anymore after its illegal withdrawal from the deal in May 2018 were paused on March 11 at the request of the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell amid the US refusal to lift the illegitimate anti-Iran sanctions.

After a several-month of pause in the Vienna talks, the negotiations resumed in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, June 28.

Iran has said the talks would continue and an agreement is within reach if the Western countries adopt a realistic approach and lift the sanctions on Tehran.

