Iran still not optimistic about US removal of sanctions

Speaking to Mehr correspondent, Abolfazl Amouei, spokesman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said on Friday that "We still cannot express definite optimism that Washington will remove the anti-Iran sanctions," despite some optimism in that regard.

"True optimism is based on the internal capabilities of the country; Our capabilities in the field of nuclear and other areas have shown that we can rely on them to be optimistic about the future," Amouei added.

The spokesman also said that the resumption of talks in Doha was a continuation of the Vienna talks and that the proposed model would accelerate the talks to resolve the remaining issues.

"We had reached the draft agreement in Vienna, but some issues remained to be agreed upon in this draft, and most of them are related to the sanctions that the United States wants to maintain."

Amouei added tht, "The Islamic Republic seeks to lift and remove these sanctions in the interests of the people of the country."

He also said that Iran agreed to move the talks to a neighboring country to yield results quickly.

"If the United States is ready to lift sanctions, negotiations will be concluded," he underscored.

KI/5526439