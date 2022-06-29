Hosting talks shows Qatar's good will in promoting dialogue

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks on Wednesday morning in a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in the Qatari capital.

Bagheri called the friendship and brotherhood between the two countries as a valuable asset for the promotion of comprehensive relations between Tehran and Doha and stressed the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran to strengthen relations between the two countries

The Qatari foreign minister, for his part, said that the exchanges of visits of the President of Iran and the Emir of Qatar, and the implementation of the agreements reached during those visits show the serious will of Tehran and Doha to develop relations in all fields.

MP/IRN84806439