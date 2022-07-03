Time, place of next talks finalizing, Iran negotiator says

Ali Bagheri Kani, the top Iranian negotiator made the comments while speaking to reporters on Sunday on the sidelines of the American Human Rights conference in Tehran.

Bagheri said that the time and place of the talks on the removal of the US sanctions on Tehran are being finalized in consultations with Enrique Mora, the EU coordinator of the talks.

According to the lead Iranian negotiator, "The continuation of the talks is based on an agreement that continues between us and the other side, specifically Mr. Mora."

"There is the time and place of the next round of talks in our and Mr. Mora's exchanges of consultations and it is getting finalized."

Bagheri Kani-Mora talks were held for two days last Tuesday and Wednesday in the Qatari capital to discuss issues that remained from the Vienna talks.

KI