Mora says keeps working with greater urgency to revive deal

"Two intense days of proximity talks in Doha on #JCPOA, Unfortunately, not yet the progress the EU team as coordinator had hoped for," Enrique Mora wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

"We will keep working with even greater urgency to bring back on track a key deal for non-proliferation and regional stability," he added.

Talks on lifting the sanctions ended Wednesday evening in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Meanwhile, a US State Department spokesperson claimed later Wednesday that the talks concluded, asserting, "While we are very grateful to the EU for its efforts, we are disappointed that Iran has, yet again, failed to respond positively to the EU's initiative and therefore that no progress was made," CNN reported.

Rejecting the US allegations, Mohammad Marandi, an advisor to the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna, said that the Doha talks on discussing remaining disputes over JCPOA have not failed and the negotiations will continue.

The US government has repeatedly tried to accuse the other parties of slowing down and obstructing the talks, instead of proposing practical initiatives to advance the talks.

