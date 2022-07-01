  1. Politics
Iran nuclear talks likely to resume after Biden Mideast trip

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – Efforts to revive Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, are likely to resume following US President Joe Biden’s visit to the region this month, after an intense round of talks held in Qatari capital of Doha.

Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to the Occupied Territories under the control of Israeli regime and Saudi Arabia in the middle of this month.

Two European diplomats with direct knowledge of this week’s negotiations said that, while talks didn’t progress, efforts to resurrect the accord were expected to continue beyond the July deadline suggested by the UN nuclear watchdog. 

A third person familiar with the talks said efforts could resume in the Qatari capital following Biden’s trip.

Doha talks were held on Tuesday and Wednesday this week to discuss issues remained from Vienna talks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in his phone talk with his Qatari counterpart said that Iran’s assessment of Doha talks was positive.

"We are serious about reaching a good, strong and lasting agreement, and if the United States is realistic, an agreement can be reached,” Amir-Abdollahian added.

