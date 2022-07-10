Feeding of IR6 centrifuges notified to IAEA 2 weeks ago

Referring to the news published about the increase of uranium enrichment in Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi said that the feeding of a new chain of IR6 centrifuge machines was notified to the agency at least two weeks ago, and earlier the agency informed it.

The action has been carried out in the implementation of the organization's legal duties in launching and gassing a thousand devices (6 chains) of the IR6 centrifuge machine, he stressed.

The International Energy Atomic Agnecy (IAEA) said in a report on Saturday claimed by Reuters that Iran has escalated its uranium enrichment further with the use of advanced machines at its underground Fordow plant in a setup that can more easily change between enrichment levels.

"On 7 July 2022, Iran informed the Agency that, on the same day, it had begun feeding the aforementioned cascade with UF6 enriched up to 5% U-235," the confidential report to IAEA member states said.

Iran is already enriching to up to 60% elsewhere, well above the up to 20% it produced before its 2015 deal with major powers that capped its enrichment level at 3.67%.

Since the illegitimate and unilateral US withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018, Tehran has taken steps away from deal as the remedial measures and has said it will reverse course and will return to full compliance with the JCPOA once the sanctions are fully lifted.

MP/FNA14010419000162