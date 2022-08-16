  1. Economy
Exports from Bushehr province doubled in 4 months

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – The exports from Bushehr province have doubled in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), as compared to the same period last year, a provincial official said.

The director-general of the Ports and Maritime Department of Iran’s Bushehr province Mohammad Shakibi Nasab said that the amount of unloading and loading at ports in Bushehr province increased by 20 percent to 19 million tons during the mentioned period.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official said that in the four months of unloading and loading of non-oil goods in Bushehr port, 839,54 tons have been registered, of which 585,344 tons of non-oil goods have been loaded and 254,610 tons have been unloaded.

Earlier, the head of Industry, Mine, and Trade Organization of Iran’s Bushehr Province said the southern Iranian province plays a key role in Iran's trade relations with Qatar and other neighboring countries, adding that trade exchanges between Iran and Qatar have expanded in recent years.

