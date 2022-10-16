Over 2k tons of aquatic products shipped from Bushehr

Referring to the significant capacities of Bushehr province which is located on the Perisna Gulf in exporting aquaculture and fishing products, Bahrani said that aquatic exports have increased in Bushehr province twice, which shows a double growth in September compared to the previous month August.

Pointing to the export of 1,000 tons of aquatic products on August 2022, he highlighted that the export of aquatic species in September doubled to 2,157 tons.

He pointed to the major destinations for these marine products and added, marine products were exported to countries such as UAE, China, Qatar, Russia, Turkey, Thailand, Malaysia, and Oman.

