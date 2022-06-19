Iran’s exports growth to Turkiye hits 60% this year

According to the statistics released by Turkiye’s Statistics Office, Iran’s trade exchanges with Turkiye in the first four months of the current year registered a 38% hike.

The two countries of Iran and Turkiye exchanged $2.175 billion worth of products in that period.

Statistics showed that Iran and Turkiye exchanged $1.574 billion worth of commodities in the same period of last year.

Regarding Iran’s import of products from Turkiye, this country exported $944 million worth of products from Jan. to Apr. 2022, showing an 18% growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The Republic of Turkiye exported $799 million worth of products to Iran in the same period last year.

Turkiye’s import of products from Iran in the first four months of the current year recorded a 60% increase, so that Turkiye had imported $775 million worth of products from Iran from Jan. to Apr. 2021, the rate of which hit $1.231 billion in the first four months of the current year in 2022.

Iran is Turkiye’s 19th export destination and Iran- Turkiye trade value in 12 months of the previous year in 2021 hit $5.594 billion, showing a 53% growth as compared to the same period last last year.

MA/IRN84793172