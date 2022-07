Mehdi Safavi, the head of the Industry, Mine, and Trade office in Bushehr said that during the first quarter of this year, four billion dollars of commodities were exported abroad from the province.

He went on to say that Bushehr province has ranked first in the country in this regard.

Non-oil exports from Bushehr are planned to hit $11 billion this year, he speculated when he revealed the prospect of the non-oil exports from the province.

