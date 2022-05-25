Abu Akleh fell victim to intl. inaction on Israeli crimes

She made the remarks at the United Nations Security Council Arria-formula meeting on the Protection of Journalists in New York on Tuesday.

“Veteran Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in cold blood by occupying forces in Jenin [refugee camp] of the occupied Palestinian territories,” Ershadi said.

The assassination of the renowned Palestinian reporter is part of a long war, harassment, intimidation and violence against journalists, and is aimed at covering up the Israeli regime's crimes against Palestinians. It is in flagrant violation of international law and norms, Ershadi noted.

“Shireen Abu Akleh is also another victim of the international community's inaction over the Israeli regime's ongoing war crimes and terrorism against Palestinians,” she said.

“We call on the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, to take an immediate action, put an end to the Israeli regime's aggression and impunity, ensure protection of Palestinian people, and hold the regime to account for the highest number of international crimes committed worldwide,” Iran’s UN envoy added.

Ershadi underlined the importance of protecting civilians, including journalists, media professionals and related personnel, in armed conflict. “All parties to an armed conflict must fully comply with their obligations under international law to protect civilians, including journalists,” she said.

“Unfortunately, the escalation of violence, intimidation and harassment of journalists in armed conflict in many parts of the world, especially deliberate attacks that violate international humanitarian law, has reached a high point.

“At the same time, immunity from punishment for war crimes committed against journalists in armed conflicts has seriously endangered their security and protection,” the Iranian diplomat noted.

“In this regard, we emphasize the need for stronger UN actions to protect journalists and ensure accountability for crimes committed against them within an armed conflict,” she said.

“We reaffirm our firm position that human rights, including protection of journalists, fall on the responsibility of the General Assembly and other relevant UN bodies, and that the Security Council should only address the matter once it is directly related to international peace and security,” Ershadi concluded.

