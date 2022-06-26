Resistance groups can destroy Israeli regime in 5 minutes

Speaking at a conference in Lebanon on Sunday, the Head of Hamas' Political Bureau stated that the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque is close, adding, "We are in a time of victory and development that our nation and resistance are shaping."

Although Gaza is under siege by land, air, and sea, the people are preparing for a strategic battle with the Israeli regime and its inhabitants, Haniyeh added, according to Al Mayadeen.

Noting that the Saif al Quds (operation) is a strategic development in the conflict with the Zionist enemy, the Hamas chief stressed that the Zionist regime will be destroyed in less than 5 minutes with 150 missiles.

Emphasizing that there is no place for the Zionists in the Al Aqsa Mosque, Haniyeh cited that the Saif al Quds operation would not end until the whole of Palestine is freed.

Speaking at another conference in Lebanon yesterday, the Hamas chief condemned the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime and said, "What is happening at the regional level is far more dangerous than normalizing relations because it integrates the regime (the Zionist regime) into the region through military alliances against Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas."

