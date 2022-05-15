Abu Akleh assassination perpetrators must be punished

The Iranian human rights body, Judiciary's Human Rights Council, issued a statement on the Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was recently martyred by the Israeli regime's troops in the West Bank, stressing the international community must hold to account the Israeli regime for the crime.

The statement noted that Abu Akle was one of the 82 journalists assassinated by the usurping regime over the past four decades, while the regime is intensifying its crimes in the occupied lands of Palestine.

It also noted that killing journalists in the occupied territories has always been the occupying regime's policy, adding that her assassination highlighted the role that media and journalists play in the fight against the Zionist regime.

The Iranian council further said, "It is time for the international community to end its long silence, take steps to end the occupation, secure the rights of the Palestinians as real owners of the occupied territories, and end the oldest crisis in the Middle East and the world, which is the root of other ongoing crises in the region."

The statement concluded by offering condolences to Abu Akleh's family and expressing solidarity with the free journalists in the world who have put on their agenda giving honest and accurate information about the crimes committed by the Zionist regime to the world public opinion.

MNA/5490562