Claims on Iran's plan to target Zionists in Turkey fabricated

Speaking to Al-Jazeera, an Iranian Foreign Ministry official refuted the Israeli officials' claims in recent weeks that Iran was going to target Israeli tourists in Turkey, calling them fabricated.

Ahead of the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to Turkey later today, the official said that certain sides are seeking to undermine relations between Tehran and Ankara.

He voiced hope that the Turkish authorities will realize the plots to destroy their country's bilateral relations.

The official further said, Iran's response to Israel will be decisive and firm and will not come in the form of targeting ordinary individuals in a third country.

In his last press conference earlier today as the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh made similar remarks on Iran's response to the Israeli regime's acts of mischief.

