Israeli regime admits to killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

An Israeli regime's military investigation has found that an Israeli soldier more than likely shot Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during a gun battle in Jenin in May, the regime's media have reported.

Though the military said it was still impossible to determine with certainty who shot the fatal bullet, “there is a high possibility that Shireen was accidentally hit by IDF gunfire that was fired toward suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen, during an exchange of fire in which life-risking, widespread and indiscriminate shots were fired toward IDF soldiers,” the military's spokesperson’s Unit said Monday.

“Another possibility remains that Abu Akleh was hit by bullets fired by Palestinian militants,” the statement further claimed.

The brutal assassination of the Aljazeera correspondent by the Israeli regime military received widespread international condemnation.

MNA