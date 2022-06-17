3 Palestinians martyred in Israeli military;s raid on Jenin

Palestinian media reported early on Friday morning that three Palestinians were shot dead by Zionist regime of Israel's soldiers in "Jenin" in the north of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the number of martyrs was three while eight others sustained wounds when the Israeli regime forces opened fire on them, the "arab48" reported.

Eyewitnesses reported that on Friday morning, the Israeli soldiers raided Jenin and were confronted by Palestinian resistance groups.

Palestinian sources added that a group of Israeli special forces conducted a raid on a car carrying the three young Palestinians after entering Jenin, martyring all the three people inside the car.

According to local sources, eight other Palestinians were injured in the shooting this morning and medical teams transferred them to hospital.

MNA/FNA14010327000057