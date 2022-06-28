China calls for urgent actions on Palestinian-Israeli issue

Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, told a Security Council briefing on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

He voiced deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the occupied Palestinian territory.

It is concerning that the continued expansion of Israeli settlements has encroached upon Palestinian land and natural resources, undermines the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, he added.

Noting that recently the security situation in the occupied territory has continued to be volatile, Zhang said China strongly condemns the continued violence by Israeli security forces and the settlers, which has resulted in heavy Palestinian casualties, including children.

"What is needed for the time being is urgent and decisive actions, so as to prevent the train of Palestinian-Israeli situation from totally falling off the track," he underlined.

