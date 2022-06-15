  1. World
Siege of Gaza 'crime against humanity’: UN Human Rights

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – The United Nations Human Rights Watch issued a statement on Wednesday, saying that continued siege of the Gaza Strip by the Zionist regime is a crime against humanity.

The Organization in a statement released on the occasion of 15th anniversary of Israeli clockade on Gaza Strip in the Occupied Lands stated that the blockade is a crime against humanity and act of racism and oppression against millions of people, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, blockade of Gaza Strip has deprived more than two million people in the region of any opportunity to improve their living conditions.

Siege of Gaza has dragged the region's economy into complete destruction and that many people have missed the important opportunities for the development and progress, the statement added.

The statement came as Palestinian Resistance groups in Gaza Strip have repeatedly stressed the need to lift the blockade by Zionist regime. The Palestinians also blamed Zionist regime for any dire consequences to the besieged Palestinians in Gaza.

