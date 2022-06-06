  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jun 6, 2022, 1:20 PM

Dozens of Zionists launch raid on Al Aqsa Mosque

Dozens of Zionists launch raid on Al Aqsa Mosque

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – Tens of Zionist settlers on Monday launched a new raid on the Al Aqsa Mosque.

The Series of hostile measures of Zionists against the Palestinians in the occupied territories continues. Zionist armed forces attacked various parts of the West Bank.

During the violent clashes that broke out between the Palestinians and the Israeli regime's forces in West Bank, several Palestinians were detained without charge.

Palestinian sources recently reported that more than 1,200 Palestinians have been detained by the Zionists in the West Bank since the beginning of the current year.

According to the report, the sources stressed that 350 of the detainees were in fact those whom the Zionist regime had accused of being involved in resistance and martyrdom operations in the occupied territories.

Recently, Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh stressed the need for all parties to support the Al-Aqsa Mosque and preserve its Islamic identity.

AY/5507195/5507378

News Code 187610
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187610/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News