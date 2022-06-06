Dozens of Zionists launch raid on Al Aqsa Mosque

The Series of hostile measures of Zionists against the Palestinians in the occupied territories continues. Zionist armed forces attacked various parts of the West Bank.

During the violent clashes that broke out between the Palestinians and the Israeli regime's forces in West Bank, several Palestinians were detained without charge.

Palestinian sources recently reported that more than 1,200 Palestinians have been detained by the Zionists in the West Bank since the beginning of the current year.

According to the report, the sources stressed that 350 of the detainees were in fact those whom the Zionist regime had accused of being involved in resistance and martyrdom operations in the occupied territories.

Recently, Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh stressed the need for all parties to support the Al-Aqsa Mosque and preserve its Islamic identity.

