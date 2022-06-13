Zionists using normalization to carry out hostile measures

Khalil al-Hayya, deputy head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) made the remark in reaction to the Zionist regime's recent attack on Damascus Airport.

He condemned the attack on the airport, saying that the Zionist regime is attacking Syria because it has not been able to persuade the country to normalize relations with Tel Aviv.

The Hamas official expressed hope that Syria would return to its leading role in the region, given its position.

The Zionist regime is seizing Lebanese wealth, bombing Damascus airport, or carrying out assassinations in Iran by taking advantage of the normalization of relations, he added, saying that the regime is a threat to the region and threatens regional security and stability.

AY/FNA14010323000072