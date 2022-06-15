Hamas invites Palestinians to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque

In a statement on Wednesday, Hamas Palestinian Islamic resistance movement invited the Palestinians living in the West Bank and the Occupied Territories of 1948 to attend a large-scale morning and Friday prayers this week at the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the slogan "Guardianship Despite Exile" in order to defeat the forceful evacuation of Palestinian by the Israeli regime from the holy Quds.

The statement added that all the attempts and plots designed by the Zionist enemy to force out the Palestinian people from the holy Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque are doomed to failure and can never stop them from following the path of struggle and resistance until they obtain their rights, freedom, the rright to return to their lands and formation of an independent Palestinian state to with the holy Quds as the capital.

