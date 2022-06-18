Ashkelon rocket attack signals peace for Zionist over: report

The Zionist regime's fighter jets bombed several areas on the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip early on Saturday morning, a move the Zionists said was in response to a missile fired from Gaza towards the occupied port city of Ashkelon.

The firing of missiles from Gaza, which came just hours after the Zionist martyrdom of a number of Palestinian resistance forces, carries many messages for Tel Aviv, including that the resistance will not fall short of the equation it made after Operation Sword of Quds and will unite all operational fronts, a report by Palestine Today said.

Hassan Lafy, an expert on Zionist Israeli regime issues, said, "This morning's events in the Gaza Strip showed that efforts to control Gaza away from the events of other operational fronts, particularly in the West Bank and Jenine camp, and what Israel referred to as the period of tranquility, are over."

Lafy also said that the peace that prevailed after the Zionists"Flag March" is slowly disappearingTherefore, adding that today is the beginning of uniting all fronts in Palestine. Therefore, the events of Jenin, Quds and occupied territories affect Gaza, and Tel Aviv is no longer able to focus its pressure on one signle Palestinian front.

He also pointed out that "Today's missile firing showed that the Palestinian Resistance has positions on the unity of operational fronts that it will never derail. Therefore, the united Palestinian front will take action whenever it wants."

